CAF Awards Set For December 11

The 2023 CAF Awards will take place at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, 11 December 2023.

The award ceremony will start at 8 pm CAT.

There is no Zimbabwean player or coach that has made it to the final list of nominees after Cynthia Shonga failed to reach the top 5 in Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

How to watch the 2023 CAF Awards

The 2023 CAF Awards will be streamed live on CAF’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

CAF recently awarded its TV rights for all events to Togo-based pan-African broadcaster New World TV, which makes the 2023 CAF Awards ceremony available to watch on television in the Sub-Saharan region.

But there haven’t been any official update from SuperSport TV on the broadcasting of the event.

Final list of all nominees in men’s categories at the 2023 CAF Awards:

Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, SSC Napoli)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Young Africans/Pyramids)

Young Player of the Year (U-21) (Men)

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)

Lamine Camara (Senegal, Generation Foot/Metz)

Amara Diouf (Senegal, Generation Foot)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Abdelhak Benchikha (USM Alger)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

National Team of the Year (Men)

The Gambia

Morocco

Senegal

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

