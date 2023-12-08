Corpse Caught With Stolen Cellphones

Bizarre Twist: Stolen Cellphones Found in Socks Inside Corpse at Mutare Night Club

In a shocking turn of events, revellers at a night club in Chikanga’s TM area in Mutare were startled to discover their stolen cellphones hidden inside knee-high socks on a thief who met a tragic end. The incident unfolded late last Friday when a thief, identified as McDonald Muparutsa (31), was fatally assaulted by his colleague, Lovemore Biggie Nyanzou (26), after a dispute over sharing the stolen loot.

According to Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the fatal confrontation occurred at Rio Night Club in Chikanga TM. Muparutsa was caught snatching a cellphone from a patron’s pocket, and Nyanzou, having witnessed the theft, confronted him outside the club, demanding a share of the stolen goods. When Muparutsa refused, Nyanzou allegedly head-butted him, leading to his collapse.

As onlookers gave chase and apprehended Nyanzou, police arrived at the scene to find Muparutsa’s lifeless body in a pool of blood. The bizarre twist came when revellers, who had lost their phones during the night, dialed their numbers using other people’s phones and discovered the ringing coming from the deceased Muparutsa’s socks.

Witness Mr Lawrence Zvamunongoda expressed his shock, stating, “It was shocking to see cellphones being retrieved from the deceased person’s socks. I noticed five cellphones being retrieved from the socks.”

The discovery of stolen property hidden within the deceased’s socks adds a surreal element to the tragic incident, leaving the community bewildered and the police investigating the peculiar circumstances surrounding the stolen cellphones and the motive behind the fatal assault.

