Mnangagwa Penchant For Flying Continues

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left for Gaborone, Botswana, where he is expected to attend the Presidential round table at the fifth edition of the Kusi Ideas Festival.

The festival is being co-hosted by Kenya’s Nation Media and the government of Botswana.

It offers a pan African platform to discuss issues affecting the African countries.

Discussions at the Presidential Round Table are expected to focus on climate change, agriculture, science, value addition and culture, among other issues.- ZBC News

