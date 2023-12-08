Mohadi Insults Hungry Citizens

Spread the love

ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has urged the electorate to vote for development-oriented leaders in Saturday’s by-elections.

Cde Mohadi said the ruling party is the only political institution capable of spearheading development in the Matabeleland Region under the Second Republic’s devolution policy.

The Vice President was at Mhali Primary School in Magwegwe, Bulawayo, to drum up support for ZANU PF candidate for Lobengula – Magwegwe Cde Menzies Dube.

He noted that embracing ZANU PF is key to the development and improvement of livelihoods.

“It’s about time the people of Bulawayo and Matabeleland region rethink our political strategy, ZANU PF is the only political institution that can help develop this region, we have to take full advantage of the second republic’s devolution agenda and make sure that we develop Bulawayo ourselves as well as the rest of the region and the road to that is supporting and voting in ZANU PF parliamentarians and stop allowing political chancers to abuse the region by promising things they will never deliver.

“Your only hope is in ZANU PF and the second republic and soon water challenges will be a thing of the past in Bulawayo as we are investing billions of dollars in building the Gwayi- Shangani Lake and the pipeline to Bulawayo. “

Car Mohadi also implored the region to choose parliamentary representatives who are competent to ensure effective representation in the august house.

“Again when you choose your political leaders please give us the best brains from the region so that when the President makes some appointments he has choices. The region people who can articulate issues.”

Nine by-elections, including five in Bulawayo, will be held this Saturday after Citizens Coalition for Change Interim Secretary General Mr Sengezo Tshabangu recalled legislators from Parliament.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...