Three robbery suspects, part of a gang that raided at least three schools in and around Bulawayo, have been shot dead in a shoot-out with police in Kadoma.

The suspects were shot dead on Tuesday after they opened fire at the police while fleeing in their car.

Their two accomplices, believed to be foreigners, surrendered and were arrested while police are now hunting the sixth and final member of the gang.

The three robbers had been tracked down by detectives from Bulawayo.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the three who died from their injuries in the shoot-out at Tandara Shopping Centre in Ingezi, Kadoma, as Peter Ngulube (38), Shylock Makoni (41) and Tendai Madiki (52).

“On December 5, 2023, detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo acted on received information and arrested two foreign national suspects in Bulawayo.

“The two suspects admitted to committing several armed robberies around Bulawayo and they revealed that they were in transit to Kadoma where they would meet their accomplices, Peter Ngulube, Shylock Makoni and Tendai Madiki with an intention to commit another robbery,” he said.

The two suspects led detectives to Tandara Shopping Centre, Ingezi, Kadoma where they positively identified the other three suspects who were driving a silver Toyota Raider D4D registration number AFR 4376 to the detectives.

“On seeing the detectives, the suspects opened fire whilst speeding off and a shoot out ensued. The detectives searched the suspects’ motor vehicle and recovered an A.38 Smith and Wesson revolver with one round, seven spent cartridges, two gas operated pellet guns, a bolt cutter, a crow bar, a machete, a pepper spray, two balaclavas and three pairs of woolen gloves.

“Two of the suspects, Peter Ngulube and Shylock Makoni were seriously injured and were rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Tendai Madiki was shot when he tried to run away during indications in Muzvezve, Kadoma where detectives were recovering other weapons used to commit criminal acts by the suspects,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Madiki was taken to Kadoma General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations revealed that the suspects are linked to five robberies including one at Inyanda High School, Gwabalanda on September 9 where 26 HP laptops valued at US$13 000 were stolen, as well as a robbery on September 13, 2023 at Ingwengwe Primary School, Bulawayo where US$ 1 253 cash was stolen.

The gang is also linked to a robbery on September 15, 2023 at Queen Elizabeth Primary School, Illanda, Bulawayo where solar panels were stolen.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect only identified as Gody of Maboleni Village.

Anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, Bulawayo Operations on 0292 74525 or Police General Headquarters WhatsApp number 071 2 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that operations to account for all robbery suspects are in full swing and will ensure that all criminal groups or syndicates involved in robbery cases are brought to justice without fear or favour,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

