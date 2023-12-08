Tshabangu Donates Mabvuku Seat To Zanu PF

By James Gwati- Self-imposed CCC interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has donated the Mabvuku-Tafara parliament seat to Zanu PF’s Scot Sakupwanya.

Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared Sakupwanya as the uncontested winner of the parliamentary seat after Thursday, the High Court ruled in favour of Tshabangu’s order to bar CCC candidates from partaking in the Sartuday by-election.

CCC had fielded Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi for the Mabvuku seat. Kufahakutizwi is one of the 14 MPs illegally recalled by Tshabangu in October and won the Mabvuku seat in August.

