ZEC deletes CCC By-Elections Candidates

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has withdrawn the candidature of 22 CCC legislators recalled in October from contesting for seats under the party banner in tomorrow’s by-elections in compliance with a High Court order which has nullified their nomination.

Several of the recalled MPs and Senators wished to stand again, but the High Court has said that since they were recalled by being expelled from the party, they could not re-contest under the party label.

Of the 22 recalled legislators, eight were directly elected under the “first past the post system” while others were elected under the proportional representation system for the National Assembly or Senate.

In a statement last night, ZEC chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said they had since withdrawn the ballot papers printed and distributed earlier and would reprint and redistribute new ones that excluded the barred candidates.

“Kindly note that this will not affect the number of ballots to be printed and the number remains as notified in the notice published on the 27 November 3023. The printer remains Printing and Minting Company.”

Those who won constituency seats in August and who are now barred from standing in by-elections are Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Vanya Bright Moyo (Lupane East), Raphael Pashor Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Jane Nocola Watson (Bulawayo South), Ereck Gono (Lobengula Magwegwe), Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West) Obert Manduna (Nketa) and Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma Mzilikazi)

In an interview earlier, ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa said all was set for the by-elections.

The by-elections came after self-imposed CCC interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, recalled the MPs from Parliament saying they had ceased to members of the party.

“We have been able to mobilise all the resources and election materials are available. Naturally most of the election material have been deployed to Bulawayo where most of the voting will be taking place. So yes I can confidently say we are ready,” said Ambassador Kiwa.

A total of 266 150 ballot papers are expected to be printed for the conduct of the by-elections for the National Assembly which is expected to serve at least 248 347 voters.

This comes as another round of by-elections has been fixed on February 3 in six National Assembly constituencies after Tshabangu recalled 18 CCC legislators last month.

The Nomination Court will sit on December 18 to receive names of candidates interested in contesting in the by-elections. The court order barring expelled legislators from standing again will probably still apply.

The by-elections will be held in Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North.

-Herald

