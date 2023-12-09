Tshabangu Admits Working With Zanu PF

By James Gwati-In a startling revelation, self-appointed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu, is under scrutiny for admitting to an error that handed Mabvuku-Tafara to Zanu PF.

Tshabangu’s acknowledgement has sparked accusations of collusion with President Emerson Mnangagwa in a bid to dismantle the opposition CCC.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) abruptly terminated the Mabvuku-Tafara by-election on Friday, proclaiming Scott Sakupwanya of Zanu PF as the uncontested victor.

The High Court’s Thursday ruling in favor of Tshabangu’s directive to exclude CCC candidates, including Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, further intensifies suspicions of a coordinated effort to weaken the opposition.

Tshabangu, through his lawyer Nqobani Sithole, asserted this week that Kufahakutizwi was not intended for recall, raising questions about the transparency of the process.

“My client advises that there was never an intention to recall Febion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi as an MP. Consequently, we have not cited him as a respondent in our court action. He is unaffected by court ruling on the recalled people,” clarified Tshabangu’s lawyer.

The far-reaching consequences of the High Court’s decision extend to several CCC-won constituency seats in August, including prominent figures like Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Vanya Bright Moyo, Raphael Pashor Sibanda, Jane Nicola Watson, Ereck Gono, Morgan Ncube, Obert Manduna, and Desmond Makaza. The unfolding events suggest a complex political landscape and potential collaboration between Tshabangu and Mnangagwa to undermine the CCC.

