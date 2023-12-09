We Wanted To Sign Vini Jr At Sundowns – Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane has revealed how he missed signing Liverpool’s Luis Diaz during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The South African Premier Soccer League giants have scouts spread across the world, particularly in South America, where the likes of Ali Meza, Mauricio Affonso, Ricardo Nascimento, and Gaston Sirino were identified.

According to Pitso, another star in Diaz was also on his way to Sundowns but the club missed out on the eleventh hour.

In an interview with with DJ Sabby of Metro FM, as cited by Kick-off.com, the gaffer explained how Sundowns missed out on signing the Colombian, who then moved to Portugal to join Porto.

Pitso revealed: “I found all the South Americans in South America. I was going there, breaking them [away from their clubs], bringing them to Sundowns. I did it myself, don’t listen to anybody.

“If you want to do something, you’ll make time.

“You know Luis Diaz, the guy who is playing for Liverpool on the left? I nearly bought him for Sundowns. I’m not lying! He was in Colombia.”

The gaffer added: “We’ve looked at a lot of players, including Vinicius Jr. I don’t want to lie to you.”

