Breaking- Paul Matavire’s Father Passes Away at 101

By Showbiz Reporter | In a somber announcement today, Hamlet Matavire revealed that his grandfather, the esteemed father of the late singing legend Paul Matavire, has peacefully passed away at the age of 101.

The elder Matavire, renowned for penning the iconic phrase “Nhaiwe mwanangu Paurosi, wodyiroko?”, was not only a patriarch to the Matavire family but also a significant contributor to Zimbabwe’s musical legacy.

In an emotional statement, Hamlet Matavire expressed his grief, saying, “Yes, this is Paul Matavire’s father. This is the man who brought to the world the jewel of entertaining music in Zimbabwe.”

The legacy left by Paul Matavire’s father extends beyond his familial ties, resonating with the broader community that cherished his contributions to the country’s cultural tapestry.

“Rest in peace sekuru! You have lived,” Hamlet Matavire concluded, honoring the life and influence of the late patriarch. The nation mourns the loss of a cultural icon and extends condolences to the Matavire family during this difficult time.

