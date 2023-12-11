Chin’ono tears into CCC legislators

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has reiterated his call for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to withdraw from Parliament. He stated that they will only make empty noise in parliament as they are unable to stop the ruling ZANU PF party from making decisions due to their majority.

Chin’ono argues that staying would give legitimacy to ZANU PF’s corrupt rule. Fadzayi Mahere, a prominent CCC member, responded by saying that if instructed by the Citizens’ National Assembly, the party’s legislators would withdraw from parliament. However, Mahere highlighted the potential consequences of withdrawal, such as ZANU PF amending the constitution and creating a one-party state. She also questioned the effectiveness of parliamentary committees and the lack of citizen input in legislation.

Chin’ono remains unconvinced of the opposition’s usefulness in parliament. In a post, the journalist said:

It makes a lot of sense for ZANUPF to want CCC to stay in parliament because an immediate CCC mass withdrawal from parliament will create a massive international political crisis of legitimacy and credibility for ZANUPF and the regime. It will affect reengagement sideshows and international financial debt relief talks. It will also bring back the issue of the sham election on the table, something that ZANUPF has successfully hidden through the Tshabangu fraud by putting CCC in survival mode. Mnangagwa and ZANUPF know that they will immediately become Southern Africa’s North Korea if CCC pulls out! Imagine a parliament with just ZANUPF MPs and a few Tshabangu MPs. ZANUPF is going to bribe anyone who can influence CCC to stay in parliament because it knows that CCC won’t be able to stop anything on the ZANUPF parliamentary agenda now that it has Two-Thirds majority. CCC will be going to parliament just to make empty noises, that is why CCC is needed in parliament by the regime to create a facade of democracy.

Chin’ono further expressed his belief that countries whose ambassadors have close ties with ZANU PF will persuade the CCC to remain in parliament. He said these countries and their governments would not want to engage with a pariah state without opposition in parliament. They would want to show success back home, so they would encourage the CCC to stay.

In addition to foreign nations’ influence, Chin’ono believes that the CCC will face difficulties from MPs who are primarily motivated by salary, perks, and personal gain, including those using parliament as a stepping stone for international jobs. He argues that few politicians in Zimbabwe’s opposition are genuinely committed to the struggle, and many are more interested in personal opportunities.

