Citizens Ready To Take On Emmerson Mnangagwa

Our existence as a party is a direct outcome of the support from the citizens.

Over 2 million people voted for CCC and its leader, President Nelson Chamisa in the August sham elections. The battle lines have been clearly drawn.

The actions of the court officials who contributed to the demise of democracy in Zimbabwe will be recorded in the country’s history. We are emerging stronger than ever.

Citizens, prepare yourselves for the forthcoming EVENTS.

CCC

