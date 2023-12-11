Fadzayi Mahere Clearly States She’s Not Leaving the Tshabangu-Poisoned Parliament Despite Saying Opposite

Farai D Hove | ANALYSIS | In a notable departure from her fellow party members within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Fadzayi Mahere has unmistakably communicated her unwavering commitment to remain in Parliament, despite escalating public pressure and widespread calls for the CCC to disengage from Mnangagwa’s controversial legislative body.

As the representative for Mt Pleasant in Parliament, Mahere chose X (formerly Twitter) as her platform to articulate the rationale behind her decision. In a clear and resolute statement, she emphasized that a withdrawal by CCC legislators could potentially provide ZANU PF the opportunity to amend the Constitution without constraints, potentially leading to the establishment of a one-party state.

“I can assure you that if the @CCCZimbabwe’s Citizens’ National Assembly resolves that we should withdraw from Parliament, we will,” affirmed Mahere, employing a direct and straightforward communication style to convey her commitment to maintaining a strategic presence within the politically charged environment.

This distinct communication approach sharply contrasts with the sentiments expressed by Darlington Chigumbu, the CCC Member of Parliament for Budiriro. Chigumbu, in a notable departure from Mahere’s stance, expressed his willingness to quit Parliament. He underscored his concern for CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his intention to shield Chamisa from potential unfounded accusations. Chigumbu’s message, shared on social media, conveyed a clear message that if the electorate expresses anger for parliamentary proceedings, it should be directed towards the MPs, not the president.

The unfolding internal dynamics within the CCC reveal a stark contrast in communication styles, with Mahere’s direct and assertive messaging standing out. While she contends that her continued presence in Parliament serves as a strategic tool to prevent unwarranted constitutional amendments, her communication strategy underscores a clear and unwavering commitment.

Amid discussions within the CCC on whether to remain in or withdraw from Mnangagwa’s parliament, Mahere’s communication technique stands as a notable aspect of the broader discourse. Her clear and direct messages contribute to the ongoing reflection on the role of parliamentary influence and the resilience of opposition figures within Zimbabwe’s complex political landscape. The clarity in Mahere’s communication style raises important questions about the party’s unified strategy and the firmness of her stance against ZANU PF’s unchecked authority.

