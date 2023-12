High Court Ends Ngarivhume Detention

High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has ended the detention of opposition leaders Jacob Ngarivhume after setting aside both conviction and sentence.

In his ruling, Justice Kwenda said the state failed to prove a link between Ngarivhume and the Twitter account that was used as the basis to jail him.

