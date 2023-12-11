Vincent Aboubakar In Trouble

Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas have banished five players including defender Eric Bailly and Vincent Aboubakar from first-team activities.

The suspension follows after the team lost 3-1 in a derby match against Fenerbahçe over the weekend.

According to a statement by Besiktas, Bailly and Aboubakar, along with Valentin Rosier, Rachid Ghezzal and Jean Onana, have been excluded from first-team activities due to “poor performances and incompatibility”.

The club said: “Five players from our Football A Team have been excluded from the squad.

“Our Football Teams General Coordinator Samet Aybaba has announced that Vincent Aboubakar, Valentin Rosier, Eric Bailly, Rachid Ghezzal and Jean Onana were excluded from the squad due to poor performance and incompatibility within the team.

“Our work on the new staff structure continues.”

The exclusion, meanwhile, comes as blow to Ivory Coast defender Bailly, Aboubakar, Onana – both with Cameroon national team and Algeria’s Rachid ahead of the 2023 Afcon.

The quartet is expected to be called up to their squads for the tournament.

