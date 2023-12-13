Road Safety Tips
13 December 2023
Every morning, thousands of people commute to the city center to go to work.
They may be rushing to catch a bus or trying to find parking.
This busy scene is a reminder that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Remember to follow the speed limit, use your turn signals and be aware of your surroundings.
Slow down when approaching crosswalks and always look out for pedestrians. Let us make the roads safer for everyone.
Source : Road Safe Zimbabwe