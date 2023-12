“STAY AWAY FROM DELTA COACHES!”

SCAMMERS ALERT

STAY AWAY FROM #DELTACOACHES! They are selling Tickets for Johannesburg to Cape Town. They don’t have luxury coaches at all!

They pick up passengers from Pretoria, Midrand Promising them that their “Luxury Coach” is at Park Station, only dump Passengers around Braamfontein Area!

Why is @Computicket @CheckersSA not conducting Due Diligence before misleading their customers! Passengers have now been left stranded! Bus Crew Ran away!!

