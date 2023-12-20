Mnangagwa Wakes Up To Horrors Of Whole Nation Standing By Nelson Chamisa More Than Ever Before

By Farai D Hove | OPINION | Emmerson Mnangagwa woke up on December 20th to a cruel twist of fate. Despite violently seizing assets, suppressing opposition, and manipulating elections, the country’s sentiments had taken an unexpected turn, favoring opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

The saga unfolded in 2018, marked by Mnangagwa’s controversial response to electoral defeat. Dispatching his presidential guard battalion to Harare CBD, the ruthless crackdown resulted in six fatalities. Mnangagwa managed to manipulate election results, claiming victory when the truth spoke otherwise.

In 2020, Mnangagwa’s iron-fisted rule escalated as he seized Chamisa’s Harvest House office building, leaving a trail of violence that included the tragic loss of 17 lives and the brutal assault of 50 women. The power play reached a surreal climax in 2023 when Mnangagwa, having lost the elections, stripped Chamisa of the rights to his own face.

However, the irony reached its peak as Zimbabweans defied Mnangagwa’s oppressive tactics. Instead of succumbing to fear, they rallied behind Nelson Chamisa, expressing unwavering support and admiration. Mnangagwa, waking up to a populace more enamored with his rival, found himself in a perplexing situation, realizing that the people were willing to make sacrifices for the opposition leader.

This unexpected twist highlights the resilience of the Zimbabwean people in the face of oppression, turning the tables on a leader who thought he could control their allegiance through force. The tale serves as a stark reminder that genuine leadership and the will of the people cannot be suppressed indefinitely.

An elder speaking advised a few CCC seniors who are frustrated with Chamisa: Understanding your frustration with Nelson Chamisa’s leadership is crucial, but it’s important to recognize the complex challenges faced in dismantling ZANU PF. The reality is that strategies to counter Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party remain uncertain, or they would have been executed long ago.The focus now must shift to the pervasive influence of institutions aligned with ZANU PF, employing force over skill and exploiting technicalities rather than adhering to the law. Blaming victims for the damage caused is unjust, given the multitude of ways the opposition faces coercion and manipulation.

Presuming your untested ideas as winning strategies is premature. The multifaceted nature of the opposition’s challenges demands a nuanced approach, acknowledging the intricate web of forces at play. Constructive dialogue and strategic recalibration may be more productive than internal discord.

