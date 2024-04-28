15 Perish In Chivhu Crash

15 people died along Harare-Masvingo road this Friday.

In a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) this Friday, 15 people were killed after a sprinter kombi which was travelling towards Masvingo was involved in a head on collision with a truck travelling towards Harare.

The haulage truck is believed to have tried to avoid a small vehicle, swerved into the opposite lane and hit the commuter omnibus which was heading towards Chivhu.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident are underway and more details will be released in due course. ZBC News

