Zanu PF Wins Mt Pleasant, Harare East Parliamentary Seats

By A Correspondent| The ruling Zanu PF party has won the Mt Pleasant and Harare East parliamentary seats that fell vacant following the resignation of Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and Norman Markham.

According to the results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Kiven Mutimbanyoka and George Mashavave trounced independent candidates Cynthia Ropafadzo Cheza and Naison Mamuse.

