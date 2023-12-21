No Struggle Without Pain
21 December 2023
By Gift Ostallos Siziba
There’s no struggle without pain!
I am inspired by Africa revolutionaries that stood firm and fought for the freedom of our people.
They walked blameless and left a legacy that inspire some of us.
Before they hanged him, South African freedom fighter, Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu said;
“My blood will nourish the tree that will bear the fruits of freedom. Tell my people that I love them. They must continue the fight, Aluta Continua”
Happy holiday fellows citizens!