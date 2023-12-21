No Struggle Without Pain

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

There’s no struggle without pain!

I am inspired by Africa revolutionaries that stood firm and fought for the freedom of our people.

They walked blameless and left a legacy that inspire some of us.

Before they hanged him, South African freedom fighter, Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu said;

“My blood will nourish the tree that will bear the fruits of freedom. Tell my people that I love them. They must continue the fight, Aluta Continua”

Happy holiday fellows citizens!

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...