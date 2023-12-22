Police Demand Ngadziore’s Facebook Password

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has demanded that legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore release his Facebook username and password to enable them to carryout investigations into his alleged abduction by suspected state security agents.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Ngadziore said the police told him they wanted to download the video he posted while being pursued by his abductors recently.

“Well, @PoliceZimbabwe called asking for my Facebook account details (username & password) ! This follows a Live video I captured as I was being abducted. They said,”We want to download the video (evidence) from the source, for us to deal with the matter you reported.”

“Additionally, an intention to meet & converse was also highlighted,” said Ngadziore.

The youngest legislator was abducted while on his way to Parliament a month ago. Many other opposition activists including Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was later found dead.

