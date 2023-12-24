Chiwenga’s Fourth Marriage In Pictures

Spread the love

By James Gwati-Vice, President General Constantino Chiwenga tied the knot on Saturday with his long-time lover, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi, at St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale, making his marriage the fourth in 40 years.

The wedding was attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu PF national chairperson and Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri former First Lady Grace Mugabe, among other dignitaries.

Chiwenga’s first marriage was in the early 1980s’ to a woman whose name is not public.

In 1998, he married Jocelyn Jacobsen (née Mauchaza) with a divorce in 2012.

In 2011, he married Marry (Mary) Mubaiwa, a former model, while still married to Jacobsen.

Below are some Saturday images shared from the event on X by the Office of the President and Cabinet:





Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...