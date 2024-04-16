Bayern, Arsenal Seek To Break Quarter Final Hoodoo

In a clash of football giants, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are poised to break their respective quarter-final jinxes when they face off this week.

With the tie finely poised at 2-2 heading into the second leg in Germany, both teams are eager to advance to the Champions League semi-finals.

Bayern have stumbled in the quarter-finals in recent years, failing to progress since their 2020 triumph, while Arsenal’s last semi-final appearance was in 2009.

Arsenal, coming off a disheartening defeat to Aston Villa, are determined to bounce back, while Bayern, having wrapped up their Bundesliga campaign, are looking to continue their winning momentum.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Kick-off Time: 8:00 PM BST

Venue: Allianz Arena