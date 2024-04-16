Israel Prepares For Response To Iran Attack

Israel’s war cabinet has been meeting again today as it debates how to respond to Iran’s unprecedented missile barrage on Saturday night.

Will the government here heed President Biden’s advice to ‘take the win’ following the successful downing of the majority of the 300 missiles that Iran fired towards it

Speaking this evening to soldiers at an airbase that did get hit, Israel’s military chief has said there will be a response to Iran’s actions.

Channel 4 News