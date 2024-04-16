Mnangagwa Blocks Hossiah Chipanga From Performing At Independence Gala

Spread the love

Showbiz Reporter- The Zanu Pf government has barred veteran Musician and social commentator Hossiah Chipanga from performing at this year’s Independence Celebrations Gala.

The Gala will occur at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera, Manicaland Province, on the eve of the 44th independence.

Posting on his Facebook page, Chipanga, a long-time critic of the Zanu PF government’s corruption and human rights abuses, said authorities had told him that he was not welcome to perform at the Gala.

Posted Chipanga in shona:

Ndine hurombo pamwe nekurwadziva zvikuru hama neshamwari pamwe nevatsigiri vangu, kuti kunyangwe zvazvo ndiri chizvarwa nemuimbi vemuZimbabwe handisi kugona kuimbavo pamwe nevamwe vaimbi kupemberera 44 yrs tawana rusununguko kwaMurambinda Manicaland kumusha kwangu, nekuti varongi vekuMinistry of Infomation vati NDINOSOPODZA HURUMENDE.. Dr. H. Chipanga.

Most of the artists lined up to perform at the Gala are those whom Wicknnell Chivhayo gave luxurious cars for parroting Zanu PF.

Some of them include Sandra Ndebele, DJ Fantan, DT Bio Mudimba, Andy Muridzo, Jah Master, Nicholas Zacharia, Big Boy Motsi, Mathias Mhere, Agartha Murudzwa, Chief Hwenje, Takura, Diana Samkange and Simon Mutambe,