Did You Know That Constantino Chiwenga Wanted To Be A Priest?

In the global current debate and stand against the DDF document

” blessing ” same sex and irregular couples marriages , the union of the Vice President of Zimbabwe to his new wife , a distinguished woman , inside St Gerard a Catholic Church , and Constantine himself a Catholic and at one time an aspiring Priest , is significant to Catholic doctrinal issues . Aside of this ofcourse it was significantly unifying bringing old foes and friends together.

One just wished it had been broader and included the feuding CCC family & other contrarions in the ranks of the elite invitees to broaden the national unity appeal in the wake of December 22 Unity Day. Notwithstanding Congratulations are in order for the second couple !

By Engineer Walter Mzembi

