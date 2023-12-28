Police Names Marondera Accident Victims

By James Gwati – The Police have named people who died in a road traffic accident which occurred along Harare-Mutare Road near Marondera.

A devastating collision unfolded Wednesday, resulting in the immediate loss of five lives.

The fatal incident occurred at Tannery along the Harare-Mutare Highway, involving a passenger bus, a haulage truck, and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

The intensity of the three-vehicle crash caused the bus to veer off the road and overturn dramatically.

In a statement Thursday, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 64 KM PEG ALONG HARARE- MUTARE ROAD, MARONDERA

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police press statement released on 27th December 2023 on the fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 64 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road, Marondera on 27th December 2023 where five people were killed while 36 others were injured when a Blue Horizon bus, haulage truck and Mercedes Benz collided.

The Police releases the names of four of the five victims who were identified by their next of kin as listed:-

Kunaishe Madyira (7), a female juvenile of Glendale, Mazowe

Dudzai Teta (49), a male adult of Hama Street, Dzivarasekwa, Harare

Sandukai Kamuriwo (50), a male adult of Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare

Rudo Chinyakobvu (60), a female adult of Chitoro Street, Budiriro 2, Harare

The other victim, a male adult, is yet to be identified by the next of kin.

Meanwhile, three people died in a car accident that happened on December 28, 2023, at around 11:00 am along the Harare-Chirundu Road in Zimbabwe. 11 passengers were injured. The accident occurred when a kombi driver tried to overtake another vehicle. The kombi veered off the road, flipped over once, and landed on its wheels. The injured passengers were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Nyathi said ZRP is deeply saddened by the loss of lives in road accidents and reminds all drivers to be careful and prioritize safety to prevent such tragedies.

