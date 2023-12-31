Chinotimba “Mahure” Video Song Goes Viral

By Showbiz Reporter- A molonised video song of the former Buhera South MP, Joseph Chinotimba, denying allegations that a prostitute he had hired stole his vehicle during the Christmas holiday has gone viral.

The saga began with false accusations alleging that Chinotimba’s car was stolen while he was at his girlfriend’s house. These rumours, which have since been proven baseless, led to a flurry of social media activity, including a video by Chinotimba himself, appealing to the public to dismiss these unfounded claims.

This video, initially intended to clear his name, caught the attention of the renowned music producer, Clive Mono Mukundu. Known for his Midas touch in the music industry, Mukundu saw potential in the video and transformed it into a song. Utilizing his expertise in production, Mukundu worked his magic on Chinotimba’s heartfelt appeal, turning it into a music track that’s quickly gaining popularity.

Listeners might be forgiven for thinking that Chinotimba deliberately recorded the track in a professional studio, given its polished sound. However, the song is, in fact, a creative reworking of the same social media clip where Chinotimba desperately asked for public respect and understanding.

The lyrics of the song, “Ukaona vachi famba, uniti vakanaka, mwoyo yavo yakaipa, vanofunga zvekutengesa,” which translates to “If you see them traveling around, you’ll think they are nice people, when their hearts are evil, they are always thinking of selling out,” resonate with many. This unexpected musical venture is not just a testament to Mukundu’s skill but also highlights the unpredictable nature of social media and public perception.

As the song gains traction, it serves as a stark reminder of how quickly narratives can shift and be reinterpreted in today’s digital age. What started as a defense against false accusations for Chinotimba has unexpectedly spiraled into a hit record, potentially turning a moment of personal anguish into a profitable venture for the producer, Mono Mukundu.

