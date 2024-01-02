Freeman Freed Amidst Robbery Probe Drama

By Showbiz Reporter – Zimdancehall sensation Energy Chizanga, popularly known as Freeman, has been released by the police following intense questioning regarding his alleged ties to armed robbers.

In an official statement released via their X handle, the police confirmed Freeman’s release:

“Reference is made to ZRP previous post on the arrest of musician Energy Chizanga (34) aka ‘Freeman.’ The ZRP reports that Freeman has been released pending further inquiries. More information will be released as the investigations unfold.”

Earlier in the day, the police had announced Freeman’s arrest in connection with ongoing criminal investigations and his association with armed robbery suspects.

CID Homicide interviewed the “Robbery” hitmaker.

Freeman had been prominently featured in images circulating on social media, posing with individuals allegedly linked to serious crimes.

One of the suspects, Godknows Machingura, was recently shot dead by the police during an exchange of gunfire in Arcadia, Harare.

Reports suggested that the group was plotting to abduct a mining executive for ransom.

As Freeman walks free amidst the ongoing drama surrounding the robbery probe, the public awaits further details on the investigations and the nature of his association with the suspects.

The incident has sparked curiosity and speculation, adding an unexpected twist to the narrative surrounding the popular Zimdancehall musician.

