Chivhu Tragedy: 16 Lives Lost in Fatal Accident

By A Correspondent

The aftermath of a devastating road accident on April 26 along the Harare-Masvingo Road has left 16 people dead, according to police reports.

“We are dealing with a terrible tragedy,” Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi remarked.

“Our officers responded to a collision at the 52-kilometer peg on the Harare-Masvingo Road that involved multiple vehicles, including a haulage truck and a passenger bus carrying church members,” he continued.

The fatal incident occurred when a haulage truck rear-ended a VW Polo before colliding head-on with a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus transporting 44 members of the Angels Family Apostolic Church to the Makumumavi Shrine. “It’s a devastating blow to the community,” Nyathi expressed.

In the wake of the disaster, a poignant detail emerges with the identification of victims, with the police releasing the names of eleven of the sixteen deceased.

The list includes young children and adults alike, such as Kelly Kwenda, a three-year-old girl, and Decision Maizivei, a 26-year-old man, painting a stark picture of the loss.

“In the wake of this incident, our message to the public is clear: abide by the road rules and regulations. Your safety and the safety of others depend on it,” Nyathi urged, emphasizing the importance of road safety.

