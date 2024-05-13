Mutsvangwa’s Son Denied Bail

By A Correspondent| Women Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s son Neville Mutsvangwa was this afternoon denied bail and remanded in custody to 30 May for routine remand.

Neville was arrested last week and charged with contravening section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Exchange Control Act, one count of contravening the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act.

He is also facing another charge of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act in that he was allegedly found unlawfully using Starlink equipment.

Neville was arrested together with two other people namely Ellas Majachani and Simbarashe Tichingana.

Meanwhile, Neville’s father Chris Mutsvangwa has accused some people in the ruling party of trying to fix him for his association with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

