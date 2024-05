Tribute To Former Caps United Skipper…

Spread the love

Former CAPS United defender Tapiwa Kumbuyani has died.

He was 41.

Kumbuyani reportedly succumbed to liver cancer in his hometown of Gweru.

The former defender’s ex-club, CAPS United, confirmed his death and paid their condolences.

Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...