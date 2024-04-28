Madzibaba Ishmael Barred From Congregating

By Religion Reporter- The High Court has granted the controversial religious cult leader, Ishmael Chokurongerwa, popularly known as Madzibaba Ishmael, granted bail and ordered him to stop conducting church services.

Madzibaba Ishmael had spent almost two months in remand prison.

Chokurongerwa (54), who leads the Johanne Masowe Penyera Nyika sect, and seven other members of the sect, were arrested for allegedly violating the Burial and Children’s Act, respectively.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the High Court ruled that there was no longer any risk that Madzibaba Ishmael would interfere with witnesses, hence the decision to grant him bail.

Apart from an order to deposit US$ 1,000 with the clerk of court Norton Magistrstes’ Court, the High Court also barred Chokurongerwa from conducting any church gatherings anywhere until the matter is finalised.

He was also ordered not to interfere with witnesses directly or indirectly until the matter is finalised and to report to the police three times a week.

Chokurongerwa’s co-accused; Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Devlodge Katsande (47), Wonder Kabaya (41), and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53) were granted bail early this month by the Harare High Court.

The trial for all eight individuals will commence on May 7, 2024, at the Norton Magistrates’ Court.

The State alleges that Chokurongerwa and his associates conducted funeral services for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without obtaining proper burial orders for the deceased.

Furthermore, the sect leaders, who acted as guardians for the children residing at the church’s compound in Nyabira, are accused of neglecting, abandoning, and exposing the children to conditions likely to cause unnecessary suffering.

