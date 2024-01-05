Five Perish In Another CAG Horror Crash

Spread the love

BY James Gwati- Five people have died in a devastating incident Thursday after a CAG bus collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 on the Karoi-Binga Road.

According to a police report, three victims lost their lives instantly at the accident scene, while two others succumbed to injuries upon hospital admission.

The Mazda, carrying fifteen passengers, bore the brunt of the collision. Read the statement:

“A fatal road traffic accident unfolded at the 26 km peg along the Karoi-Binga Road on January 4, 2024, at approximately 1300 hours. The collision involved a CAG bus en route to Magunje and a Mazda B2200 traveling in the opposite direction with fifteen passengers on board. Tragically, three occupants of the Mazda Pick-up perished on the spot, with two more losing their lives upon admission to Karoi Hospital. An additional ten passengers sustained severe injuries in the harrowing incident”.

This tragic occurrence follows closely on the heels of another mishap involving a CAG bus just a week earlier.

On the Centenary-Muzarabani Road, a CAG bus failed to navigate a curve, crashing into the mountainside with 68 passengers on board.

The impact left 15 individuals with varying degrees of injuries, necessitating urgent medical attention at St Albert Mission Hospital.

Expressing deep concern over the surge in road accidents, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has appealed to public service vehicle operators to avoid overloading, emphasizing its significant contribution to accidents.

In a stern stance, the police have reiterated that private taxis or “mushika shika” vehicles will not be permitted passage through checkpoints, including those established for road safety campaigns.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...