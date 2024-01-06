Auxillia Mnangagwa The Angel Of Doom…

By A Correspondent

In Karoi, 2,706 individuals from Mashonaland West received certification in short courses through the Angel of Hope and ZOU partnership, representing a significant initiative led by the First Lady, Her Excellency Dr A Mnangagwa.

While many commend Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa for empowering the people of Zimbabwe, some question the consequences and dub her the “Angel of Doom.”

The courses aim to equip students with diverse skills, and the graduates’ resilience and excellence in their studies are acknowledged.

However, opinions vary on the impact of these programs, with praise for visionary leadership and concerns about potential repercussions.

The Angel of Hope Foundation’s outreach to vulnerable groups, including women, youth, persons with disabilities, and children, sparks both gratitude and skepticism.

The debate continues: is Amai Her Excellency Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa truly an empowering force, or does her influence carry an ominous undertone?

