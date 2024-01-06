Here Is The List Of New Toll Gate Fees

By James Gwati- The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) announced new toll fees Friday.

The adjustments, initially proposed in the 2024 National Budget by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, are particularly contentious, drawing criticism from the public.

On what are classified as “premium roads” like Harare/Beitbridge and Plumtree/Mutare, toll fees for light motor vehicles have surged from US$2 to US$4.

The increase is from US$2 to US$3 on all other roads, sparking concerns and discontent among road users.

Here are the revised toll fees for various vehicle classes:

On Premium Roads:

Light Motor-Vehicle: USD 2.00 (old tariff), USD 4.00 (new tariff)

Minibuses: USD 3.00 (old tariff), USD 6.00 (new tariff)

Buses: USD 4.00 (old tariff), USD 8.00 (new tariff)

Heavy Vehicles: USD 5.00 (old tariff), USD 10.00 (new tariff)

Haulage Trucks: USD 10.00 (old tariff), USD 20.00 (new tariff)

Residential Per Term: USD 40.00 (old tariff), USD 80.00 (new tariff)

On Other Roads:

Light Motor-Vehicle: USD 2.00 (old tariff), USD 3.00 (new tariff)

Minibuses: USD 3.00 (old tariff), USD 5.00 (new tariff)

Buses: USD 4.00 (old tariff), USD 6.00 (new tariff)

Heavy Vehicles: USD 5.00 (old tariff), USD 8.00 (new tariff)

Haulage Trucks: USD 10.00 (old tariff), USD 15.00 (new tariff)

Residential Per Term: USD 40.00 (old tariff), USD 60.00 (new tariff)

Motorcycles remain exempted from toll fee payments.

This hike in toll fees has stirred dissatisfaction, with concerns raised about the financial burden on motorists, especially against the backdrop of economic challenges. As the changes come into effect, ZINARA faces increasing scrutiny from the public and calls for a reevaluation of the toll fee adjustments.

