Latest On Cyril Ramaphosa Health:

Spokesperson Denies Rumors, Confirms President in Good Condition

By A Correspondent

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa, has dismissed recent speculations surrounding the president’s health.

Magwenya affirms that President Ramaphosa is in excellent condition and has not been admitted to any hospital.

“Contrary to baseless rumors, President Ramaphosa is in good health, and there is no emergency situation.

After participating in a meeting, he opted to spend the rest of the day at home, gearing up for a busy week ahead,” stated Magwenya.

