CCC Advocates for Landmark By-Election Between ED And Chamisa

By A Correspondent| In a recent social media post, Promise Mkwananzi, the spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has ignited a fervor among Zimbabweans by calling for what he deems as the “only legal by-election” that the people of Zimbabwe eagerly anticipate.

Mkwananzi emphasized that the citizens are willing to bear any financial cost associated with this crucial electoral event, believing that the benefits it promises will far surpass any expense incurred.

The Citizens Coalition for Change, a political movement that has gained significant traction in recent months, has been a vocal advocate for democratic reforms and a shift in governance in Zimbabwe.

Mkwananzi’s post underscores the collective desire for a political transformation that reflects the will of the people.

“Zimbabweans are ready for a change, and we believe that this by-election is the key to unlocking a new era for our nation. We don’t care about the cost; we are willing to fund it with our own resources because the lasting benefits will be invaluable,” stated Promise Mkwananzi.

