Ostallos Arrested By Police

By Farai D Hove | Gift Ostallos Siziba, a Member of Parliament candidate for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been arrested.

The police have not disclosed the reasons for his apprehension.

This incident was brought to light by Promise Mkhwananzi, the CCC’s Spokesman, who expressed the party’s concern over the situation. Mkhwananzi stated that CCC cadres are actively seeking more information to understand the circumstances surrounding Siziba’s arrest.

The lack of clarity from authorities has raised questions and concern within the CCC, as they work to ascertain the details of this unexpected development.- ZimEye

