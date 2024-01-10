CCC Namibia Issues Bold Call To Resist Tshabangu And Cabal

Tinashe Sambiri

In a resounding call for authenticity and steadfast dedication to the principles of change, the CCC Namibia, Rundu Branch, has issued a bold statement urging citizens to resist the influence of Tshabangu and the perceived cabal.

Dated January 9, 2024, the statement highlights the dismay of progressive citizens and revolutionary intellectuals in Namibia witnessing what they call “masquerades” in Matabeleland falsely aligning themselves with the yellow juggernaut led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Expressing concern over the desperation and frustration displayed by these pretenders, CCC Namibia emphasizes the need for genuine change champions to rise against those betraying the fervor for socio-economic transformation in Zimbabwe.

The statement points to the reluctance of the authorities to address reported fraud and the alleged extension of Tshabangu and the cabal as an arm of the ZANU-PF regime, using state machinery to suppress voices of reason.

The narrative deepens as CCC Namibia draws attention to the plight of political prisoners, citing the arbitrary arrest and extended incarceration of Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala since June 14, 2022. The statement questions the justice system’s integrity when those subverting the will of the people seemingly go unpunished while political prisoners endure hardships.

Encouraging citizens globally to take a stand, CCC Namibia stresses the importance of ensuring the freedom train continues unhindered.

The statement asserts that the imposter has ZANU-PF’s backing and warns against the manipulation of the judiciary, emphasizing the need for intellectual coordination among genuine revolutionaries.

The statement recounts a series of recalls and challenges within the political landscape, urging social democrats to devise effective strategies to deal with those deemed enemies of the populace. CCC Namibia emphasizes the need for united and audible voices denouncing rigged elections and advocating for transparency.

In a conclusive call to action, CCC Namibia demands fresh elections supervised by the regional body, SADC.

The organization asserts its commitment to advocating for the return to legitimacy, constitutionalism, and the rule of law, framing their aspirations within the vision of a New Great Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

As the CCC Namibia Rundu Branch makes its stance clear, the statement sets the stage for a renewed push for genuine change, urging citizens to resist influences that compromise the democratic process and advocating for a fresh start through transparent elections.

