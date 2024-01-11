Top South African DJ Hospitalised

South Africa – Renowned Grammy award-winning DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo, widely known as Black Coffee, is recovering after a “severe travel accident” that occurred en route to his scheduled show in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

The news of Black Coffee’s condition sent shockwaves through social media, with his team issuing a statement on Wednesday.

The statement disclosed that the DJ and producer faced unforeseen complications resulting from the incident, leaving him with injuries.

Despite the challenges, the statement assured that Black Coffee is under the care of top-notch medical professionals and is surrounded by a supportive network of family and team.

In consideration of his privacy, the statement appealed for understanding and patience from both the media and his fans.

However, it conveyed a positive outlook on Black Coffee’s recovery, emphasizing his optimism and the expectation of returning to his fans soon.

The incident immediately catapulted Black Coffee to the top of trends lists as fans and well-wishers expressed concern and support for the acclaimed DJ.

The statement did not provide specific details about the nature of the travel accident or the extent of Black Coffee’s injuries.

As South Africa awaits further updates on his recovery, the music industry and fans globally are united in wishing Black Coffee a swift and complete recovery.

