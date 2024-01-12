Arundel High School Sensation Achieves Outstanding Results in Cambridge Examinations

By A Correspondent| In a historic triumph, Arundel High School’s prodigious student, Jade Wadyajena, has emerged as a shining star in the recently released Cambridge Advanced Level results, achieving an extraordinary 15 points in her arts subjects – History, Literature in English, and English Language.

Jade’s remarkable ambition to become a family lawyer has been the driving force behind her relentless pursuit of academic excellence.

As a passionate advocate for the rights of underprivileged children and young people, Jade’s unwavering determination to make a significant impact in the legal realm is truly commendable.

“I have always harbored an unwavering dedication to my dream of becoming a family lawyer, particularly advocating for the interests and rights of marginalized children and young people,” she expressed fervently.

Recognizing the necessity of formidable A Level results to fulfill her aspirations, Jade committed herself to becoming an exceptional and well-rounded achiever, aspiring to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with prodigies from renowned academic institutions such as Oxford, Durham, Harvard, and others of their ilk.

Her unwavering focus on academic and personal development has undoubtedly set her apart as an exceptional student poised for unparalleled success.

