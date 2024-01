Man Nearly Dies In Misguided Mob Justice

A man narrowly escapes a deadly fate as a community in Gauteng wrongly accuses him of stealing a plasma TV.

The situation escalates with a violent beating and plans to burn him, only to be halted when the true owner reveals the TV was discarded due to electrical damage, and the accused is a harmless scrap metal collector.

