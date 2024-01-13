Bosso Secure Exciting Talent

Sports Correspondent

Highlanders FC has successfully acquired the services of Marvin Sibanda, a promising talent hailing from Little Rock Rangers in the USA’s fourth tier.

The 25-year-old midfielder, originally born in Victoria Falls, has inked a three-year deal with Bosso, marking an exciting addition to the squad.In an official statement, the Bulawayo giants expressed their delight over Sibanda’s arrival, stating:

“We’re delighted to announce the signing of Marvin Sibanda from Little Rock Rangers FC (USA).

The 25-year-old central midfielder penned a three-year-long contract with the Club.“Welcome to iTeam yezwe lonke.”This significant signing marks Highlanders’ first move of the pre-season, showcasing their commitment to strengthening the team.

Marvin Sibanda, who previously represented Zimbabwe Under 20 National team in 2018, brings a wealth of experience and skill to Bosso’s midfield.

The club looks forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make during his tenure

