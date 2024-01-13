Mnangagwa Builds Own Army, Promotes 24 Top Soldiers

By Political Reporter- In a strategic move to consolidate power and reshape the army’s allegiance, President Mnangagwa continues to build his own army by ousting soldiers linked to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga and the G-40 faction and promoting fresh faces to higher ranks.

This week, 24 lieutenant colonels from the Zimbabwe National Army were elevated to the rank of colonel, effective December 20, 2023.

The promoted colonels are: T Marufu, S Chidemo, FBM Rwizi, S Moyo, BB Malamba, J Derera, S Sibanda, J Mabheka, A Makaripe, L Msipa, N Mbinya, J Mabaya, G Mwagura, N Mandaza, S Taderera, INW Nyathi, L Makomichi, S Murombo, W Mnagwiro, M Muza, I Mukaro, G Mangisi, TC Nyagura and S Mlalazi .

The investiture ceremony at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks on Wednesday saw Chief of Staff Administration Staff, Major-General Emmanuel Matatu, presiding over the promotions.

The newly appointed colonels were urged to uphold the values and standards of the ZNA, emphasizing discipline and professionalism.

Addressing the officers, Major-General Matatu emphasized the significance of their roles in guiding the organization through challenging times.

Economic hardships and limited resources were acknowledged, but the promoted officers were encouraged to inspire, foster teamwork, and lead their teams to organizational success.

