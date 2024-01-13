Police Roadblock Robber(s) Caught On CCTV

By Crime Reporter- The Police have released a CCTV image of the suspect, who posed as a uniformed service member during the robbery.

The footage is one of the robbers who robbed police officers at a Masvingo roadblock on January 11.

The assailants later fled in a Toyota Fun Cargo from Gurutsime Business Centre near Renco Mine, claiming to be headed to Chiredzi.

The situation escalated when the driver suspected foul play, disembarked, and attempted to escape.

In a tragic turn, one robber drew a firearm and fatally shot the motorist in the chest, who later succumbed to the gunshot wound at Masvingo General Hospital.

The ZRP is urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp at 0712 800 197, or report to the nearest Police Station.

Public cooperation is essential in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

