Another Senior ZBC Journalist Dies

By Staff Reporter- The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has announced the death of another journalist, Hector Murombedzi.

Murombedzi died barely two weeks after the passing on of another journalist, Bridget Sibanda Madzimure.

In a statement Monday, ZBC said the 53-year-old

Murombedzi died at the Suburban Hospital in Harare on Monday afternoon.

He joined ZBC in 1997 as a camera person before he was assigned to be sub-editor on the radio news on the English desk.

Murombedzi went on to join the reporters’ pool, where he was appointed Mashonaland Central Province Bureau Chief.

He then retraced his footsteps to the Radio News Desk as Sub-Editor, a position he held until his death.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 5-27th Crescent, Warren Park 1, Harare.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and two children.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

