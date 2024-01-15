WestProp Holdings Mourns The Loss Of Jah Prayzah’s Father

By Showbiz Reporter- One of the country’s leading property developers, WestProp Holdings, has offered deep condolences to Jah Prayzah following the passing on of his father, John Mukombe.

The renowned musician Jah Prayzah, whose real name is Mukudzei Mukombe’s father, died at the weekend.

In its condolence message Monday, the Board, Management, Staff, and Shareholders of WestProp Holdings extended their heartfelt sympathies to Jah Prayzah and his family during this difficult time.

As a brand ambassador for WestProp, the company said Jah Prayzah’s contributions have been significant, adding that they would stand in solidarity with him and his family in their grief.

Jah Prayzah has played a notable role as an influencer and endorser in WestProp Holdings’ property advertisements.

The statement also conveyed sincere commiserations to the Mukombe family, offering prayers for peace and comfort as they navigate the mourning period.

WestProp emphasised its commitment to being a supportive presence for Jah Prayzah, his family, and the Third Generation band, stating, “We are part of the family and will forever be there with you.”

