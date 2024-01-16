Go Well People’s Change Champion Henry Damba

By Hon. Jeffryson Chitando, Former Masvingo Central MPHenry Damba marked the culmination of his democratic struggle journey at Rufaro Stadium during the official launch of the people’s democratic movement, MDC, in 1999.Leaving an indelible mark, Damba, along with individuals such as Innocent Gahadzikwa, Wilstaff Sitemere, Penemene, Jeffryson Chitando, Silas Mangono, Jobert Mudzumwe, and Lucia Masekesa, embarked on a significant journey to Rufaro on the same bus.Over the years, Damba held various political party positions, including being elected into the Masvingo Provincial Youth Executive in 2000. Rob Mashiri succeeded Jeffryson Chitando as the leader of the executive during Chitungwiza’s First Congress.Damba played a crucial role in introducing and recruiting members for the new party as part of the Youth Assembly led by CCC President Nelson Chamisa.Despite facing arrests on multiple occasions, including an incident where he and several others were arrested, beaten, and dumped in a bush near Bora, Damba remained resilient. Notably, during this incident, individuals like William Mugunzva, Nyasha Muziri, Olivia Tobaiwa, and Jeffryson Chitando were subjected to brutal treatment, only to be rescued by a good Samaritan who helped them return to Harare.Damba’s enduring commitment to the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) echoes in our current reading of the New Constitution, serving as a reminder of his significant role in shaping the political landscape.”

